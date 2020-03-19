This week I am spotlighting Konnie Becerra, a server in the Sun Lakes Restaurant, who has been here for 19 years. Connie works breakfast and lunch in the restaurant and has worked in the Food and Beverage Industry since she was in her 20s. Because of her prior experience, Konnie began working immediately as a server when she joined the Sun Lakes team.
A self-described “people person” Konnie said the favorite part of her job are the people and the rapport she has with them. It may have been some time since she waited on you, but she always remembers your preferences. She always amazes me when she remembers that I like lots of ice in my iced tea and my husband wants his ice served on the side.
Throughout her years in the industry, Konnie has attended training classes on how to provide excellent customer service. In addition, she attended special training conducted by the Sun Lakes Food and Beverage Manager on how to greet customers, inform diners about daily specials, and to always treat customers as a special guest.
Konnie is a native Californian who was born at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital and raised in Banning. She has three children, three grandsons, and two great-grandchildren.
When she is not working, Konnie said that she loves music and began singing with her three sisters when she was five years old. The siblings could harmonize beautifully and sang for Easter and Christmas services at their church. Konnie has also written music and has had it copyrighted. She is still singing today and is currently preparing a song for the Easter Service at her church, Faith Builders Family Church in Banning.
She also told me that she loves animals, especially big dogs, and would have a shelter for them if it were possible.
Konnie is another member of our Food and Beverage Department’s outstanding staff who goes the extra mile to ensure that you have everything you need to enjoy your dining experience to the fullest.
