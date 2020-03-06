Juan Velazquez

Juan Velazquez is a manager at the Sun Lakes Restaurant and a long-term employee of the Food and Beverage Department.

 Anita Lawrence

This week I am spotlighting another of our long-term employees in the Food and Beverage Department Juan Velazquez.

Juan is one of the Sun Lakes’ restaurant managers and has been working here since his senior year at Banning High School.

He has held the title of manager since June 2017 and has over 12 years with the Food and Beverage Department.

His first job was as a busser and, through on-the-job-training, he has worked his way up to his current management position.

As a manager he supervises other waiters and waitresses, tends bar, works as a server and handles many of the banquet events held at Sun Lakes.

Juan said that the favorite part of his job is interacting with the Sun Lakes customers and making them happy with their dining experience.

He said he truly enjoys his job and loves what he does.

A native of Los Angeles, Juan is single and has a 6 year-old son.

When he is not working he enjoys working out, playing golf and spending time with his son going to movies and building Legos.

Juan is an extremely dedicated employee who handles his job in a very professional manner.

He consistently greets his customers with a welcoming smile and aims to provide a satisfying and enjoyable experience whether it be in the restaurant or at a banquet event.

