Jon Reese received a big surprise on Wednesday afternoon, July 1, when 14 carts with many of his Sun Lakes friends arrived for a drive-by to celebrate his 78th birthday.
The raucous group announced their arrival with cart and air horns blaring and carts decorated with banners and cards for the special occasion.
Of course, Sherry and Bill Hendra had already been busy decorating the lawn of Jon’s home with the now familiar pink flamingos used to recognize a special birthday celebration.
In addition to the Hendra’s the surprise celebration was planned and organized by Lyn and Jim Ball and Carl and Sandy Miller for a special man in Sun Lakes.
