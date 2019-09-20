Get your tickets ASAP for the “Mad Hatter’s Tea Party,” presented by the Garden Club, on Oct. 30, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 pm in the MCH ballroom.

Come and experience the joy of tea with Bigelow Teas, presented by Lisa Kermisiz Abraham.

There will be a surprise presentation by the Sun Lakes Playhouse, and a grand finale of fantastic door prizes.

Foods to be served include Royal Finger Sandwiches, the Queen’s Scones, March Hare’s Waldorf Salad, Cheshire Cat’s Petit Fours, Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum’s Refreshment Table, with hot Tea, iced Tea, water, coffee and a cash bar.

Dress as your favorite Alice in Wonderland character, and hav­e a chance to win a prize for the most authentic costume.

What a fun way to celebrate fall, and the day before Halloween.

Members and non-members are invited.

Tickets are $25 per person.

Tickets are on sale now in the MCH lobby.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

+6
Upcoming Art League show

Upcoming Art League show

The annual Art League sponsored Art Show is Saturday, Oct. 5 in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom from 11 a.m. until 2:45 p.m.

The girl in the roadster

The girl in the roadster

On my last birthday, my wife of 55 years, Peg, gave me a card with a thoughtful message: “ Love doesn’t make the world go ‘round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile.”

Charity week grant distribution

Charity week grant distribution

Charity Week is always a highlight at Sun Lakes as residents participate in a variety of enjoyable activities. The mission is to raise funds for local non-profit organizations which are then distributed through our own Sun Lakes Charitable Trust.

Garden club mulches

Garden club mulches

The garden club meeting this month featured Master Gardeners Sheila James and Gloria O’Hair with a program about mulching.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.