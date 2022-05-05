Jeff Van Haren celebrates 70 years

Jeff Van Haren celebrated his 70th birthday with family and friends with cocktails, dinner and dancing at the South Clubhouse on Saturday evening, April 23.
Jeff is a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan and his wife, Theresa, did an excellent job of incorporating the Green Bay theme into many aspects of Jeff’s 70th birthday celebration.
Laurie and Rick Verga, Jeff’s sister and brother-in-law, traveled from Cedar Burg, Wisconsin while Lareina Agbayani, Jeff’s niece and husband, Steven, made the trip from Las Vegas for the celebration. Reina Dumas, Theresa’s mother, was also in attendance.
After dinner, Tin Man’s Heart kept the dance floor popping and played many of Jeff’s favorite tunes.
The Van Haren’s purchased their home in 2012 and spent weekends at Sun Lakes until they moved in full-time in 2014.
Jeff is a member of the Men’s Executive Golf Club, the Young at Heart Club and Sun Lakes Wine Club.
