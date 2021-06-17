Most of us have been having Island Dreams over the past year and the Jamaican Me Happy Hour was the perfect kick off for the week of events scheduled during Charity Week.
Long before the 3 p.m. opening of the sold out event, residents and their guests were lining up at the entrance to the Main Clubhouse ready to socialize, imbibe, shop and dance at what is quickly becoming one of the most popular events of the week.
The steel drum music of Chris Arpad transported attendees to a tropical island as soon as they entered the veranda and the shimmering sounds of the drums throughout the afternoon enticed dancers to the dance floor while providing a Caribbean vibe for the event.
And, of course, the Island Shopping area located at the back of the veranda was doing a brisk business selling island apparel and accessories, jewelry, tropical art and flip flops.
Sun Lakes’ resident Coach Mike Bartee was a tremendous help with heat pressing the decals onto the shirts sold at the event.
Pat Puckett, Chairperson for the event and her hard working volunteers, worked tirelessly throughout the afternoon to make sure everyone was having a good time.
Beverly Simmons, Chairperson for Charity Week, was busy selling raffle tickets for a 32-inch TV which was won by Moe Farra.
Before the afternoon came to a close, Charity Trustee, David Kealy, announced the winner of the Ride Along Helicopter Raffle drawing.
The lucky winner was Robert Marshall, who although not present for the drawing, verified by telephone that he would be taking his helicopter flight during the “Golf Ball” Drop.
Committee members for the event included Pat Puckett, Sharon Machado and Janie Haughn while volunteers included Karen Clavelot, Marilyn Knowles, MarySue and Dick Caron, Cindy and Neal Berry, Debbie Roberts, Glen Richards, Dave Puckett, Karen Russi, Donna Harrington, Pam Glatt Debbie Caputo, Janice and Garry Wilhelmson, Dottie Brotherton, Nancy Kadolph and Kathie Thurston.
And finally, a special thank you to Sun Lakes’ resident Donny Ferreira who sponsored this year’s Happy Hour event.
