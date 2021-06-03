The Friendship Club’s “Most Requested Entertainer” over the years was Jack Walker, a performer/composer/producer/businessman, and he played to a full house in the MCH ballroom in 2016. The fabulous Scotsman, dressed all in black, sang and danced all over the stage showcasing his marvelous vocal range and animated antics.

Walker was totally at ease, making the enthusiastic audience feel like family. He told stories about his life and 25-year musical career punctuated by songs that came from his soul, full of dynamic energy that seemed to jump from the stage. His marvelous tenor soared through the room, as he offered opera, pop, Broadway, and country songs from Pavarotti to Elvis and k.d. lang.

Obviously enjoying himself, he displayed his wide smile, incredible vocal range, breath control, and flair for the dramatic, delighting the audience. His rendition of “Nessun Dorma,” one of the best-known operatic arias, electrified the audience and earned him “Bravo” after “Bravo,” and a long, well-deserved standing ovation. His presentation of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” was breathtaking.

Walker has had a long, illustrious career in musical theater, starring in productions of Jesus Christ, Superstar, Grease, Seven Brides For Seven Brothers, and many others. He performs on luxury cruise lines and at luxury hotels in Las Vegas, where he lives.

Walker always interacted with the audience with easy familiarity, reflecting on the fact that he loves returning to the Sun Lakes audience every few years.

In response to an audience request for “Danny Boy” as an encore, he launched into a hauntingly beautiful a capella version that took the collective audience’s breath away.

The Friendship Club looks forward to returning acts like Jack Walker when our community opens up again.

