It’s all in the family for golf cart winner

When it comes to winning at charitable events, luck seems to favor Gary and Suellen Jackson. They have each won the Helicopter Ball Drop during Sun Lakes Charity Week, and the stars were aligned for them once again this month when Suellen won a golf cart during “Sunday at Augusta”.
The Sun Lakes Charitable Trust sponsored a viewing of the Masters Golf Tournament in the ballroom to raise money for local nonprofit organizations throughout the entire Pass Area. In conjunction with the fundraiser, the Trust partnered with The Cart Guy in Banning to do a reverse raffle for a golf cart, valued at $10,000.
Tickets sold for $150 each, but only a maximum of 100 tickets were for sale.
More than 100 people attended the event , enjoying a generous appetizer buffet as they watched the Masters on a screen that filled the entire stage. Several attendees came dressed in golf attire to get in the spirit and Suellen was one of them. She and her mother, Janell Karabatsos, also a Sun Lakes resident, had each purchased a ticket to win the golf cart.
A few numbers at a time were drawn periodically throughout the afternoon. As numbers were called, ticket holders were eliminated until the very last number drawn determined the winner. “Every time they called numbers my heart rate went up,” said Suellen. She and Gary decided that if she won, they were going to give the cart to her mom. “She has an old cart that came with the house she bought nine years ago and she definitely needs a new one.”
At the front of the room a large board, much like a Bingo card, was numbered 1 to 100. Ticket holders had selected their number at the time of purchase, and on the day of the event they were given a blue tag with their number on it. A corresponding red tag was placed in a container from which numbers were drawn. Suellen had chosen the number 12 because her birthday is May 12. “My mom was so emotional when we knew I was still in the last five”, she said. “Then when I won, she just burst into tears.”
There were also several drawings for prizes such as golf or wine baskets and other gift sets. Janell had a bit of her own luck as well; she won a gift pack of 12 year old Glenlivet Scotch. “She traded me the scotch for the golf cart”, Suellen joked. Congratulations to Janell and the Jacksons on their good fortune.
Emcees David Kealy and Randy Robbins did a great job of creating suspense while keeping things moving along. The kitchen and restaurant staff and all of the helpers that volunteered made it an enjoyable day.
Several organizations co-sponsored or provided goods and services for Sunday at Augusta. Appreciation and acknowledgement was given to VFW Post 233, the Unforgettables, Green Turf, Curtis Salley DC, RASelectronics and of course, The Cart Guy for their part in making it all come together.
