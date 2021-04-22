It pays to be early for Charity Week

The day after he got Charity Week information delivered to his house Dan Chicarella was the first person to drop-off raffle ticket stubs and money at 1314 Laguna Seca Ct.; the home of David and Sharon Kealy. David presented him with another Helicopter Ball Drop ticket for being the first person to reply. Now you wish you were first don’t you?
No worries, you still have plenty of time to purchase your Ball Drop and Raffle tickets. You could be one of the lucky winners of some cold, hard cash. Ball drop tickets are $10 each and raffle tickets are 3 for $10. For the adventurous types, there is a ride along raffle for a chance to ride shotgun in the helicopter during the Land Ho! Helicopter Ball Drop on Wednesday, June 9. Tickets are $20 each or three for $50.
All tickets were delivered to each home in a Charity Week envelope with instructions and the schedule of events. They will also be on sale during the ticket sales events every Wednesday and Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning April 28.
If you want to drop off your tickets, there is a drop box outside the Kealy’s door. Just lift the frog on top and drop your raffle ticket stubs and money. Otherwise use the envelope provided and pop it in the mailbox.
