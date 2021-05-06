Island Dreams

The traditional crown jewels of Charity Week have been re-imagined this year due to COVID restrictions. The signature Sunday Pro-Am Tournament and Saturday Pro-Am Shootout have been redesigned so that although there will not be golf pros in the mix, Sun Lakes Residents will be able to play in these great events with fun, new formats.
First up will be the “Seahorse Shoot-Out” on Saturday, June 12 at 2 p.m. There will actually be two shoot-outs which run simultaneously.
On the front nine holes of the Championship Course, 20 men only teams will play and on the back side, 20 women only teams will play.
Each race will be run by our Pro Shop with the assistance of Marshals.
The format is a two person, alternate shot with elimination. There will be a two-hole aggregate score before the first elimination.
Three teams will be eliminated on each of the second third and fourth holes, and two teams will be eliminated on each of the remaining holes.
There will be win, place and show prizes determined by the final hole outcome.
Chip off contests for ties on any hole will be monitored by Marshals.
All golfers must have a current GHIN to quality, but the contest is handicapped to level the field.
Spectators are encouraged to follow along, and margaritas will be served at the crossroads for a donation.
For anyone who has never followed this tournament, get in your golf cart and bring your friends, it is really a spectacle to watch.
After the shoot-out, there will be a party on the Veranda with hors d’oeuvres and the Charity Bar will be open.
Non-participants and spouses may purchase a ticket for just the after-party at $15 per person.
The cost to participate in this unique event is just $35 per person which is all inclusive except for cocktails. Grab a partner and sign up by May 29.
Then on Sunday, June 13 at 9 a.m. you won’t want to miss “Sunday At The Beach”.
The five-person scramble format and Calloway scoring system make it possible for any team to have a chance. First Place in each division will receive $1,000 in prizes.
If there is a full field, payouts will be 1st Place low gross, 1st low net, 2nd low net, and 3rd low net in both the Men's/Mixed and the Women's divisions.
In addition, there are closest to the pin and inside the circle holes on par threes. On one par three it is possible to win a Lexus for someone lucky enough to get a hole-in-one.
There will be drinks on the course for a donation and the entry fee also includes range balls, breakfast, lunch and snacks.
The cost is $400 for a full five person team, or $90 per person to sign up as individuals.
Individuals are always welcome and will be paired with great teams.
Residents may invite outside guests to play on their team as well, so hit up your friends, relatives and nearby neighbors and get in the Island spirit.
Registration forms for both of these exceptional tournaments are available on sunlakescc.com to download or in either Pro Shop, and in the MCH Lobby.
Remember that space is limited so turn your forms and checks (payable to Sun Lakes Charity) in to the Pro Shop before June 1.
