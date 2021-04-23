Charity Week is not just about raising money for local organizations in 2021. It will be one of the first times in over a year that Sun Lakers can begin to socialize in larger numbers again (safely of course).
The committee has worked hard to put together two great social events.
Kicking off the weeklong celebration is the “Jamaican Me Happy” happy hour on Monday, June 7 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Main Clubhouse Veranda, residents can relax with a cocktail from the Charity Bar, enjoy their small plate appetizers and listen to the music of Chris Arpad with his steel drum band.
Anyone who is looking for just the right accessories to complete an island ensemble will be able to visit the boutique.
From shirts, hats and visors to leis, flip-flops, jewelry, hair accessories and more, there will be plenty of merchandise to choose from.
Cash or credit card will be accepted for purchases.
Tickets for the “Jamaican Me Happy” happy hour are $20 and a limited number will be sold.
The Charity Bar will be open and is cash only; no outside alcohol will be allowed.
The Friday night gala entices you to feel the beat at the “Blue Lagoon”.
There will be a social hour and food from 4 to 6 p.m. on the Veranda, followed by music and dancing on the Driving Range until 10 p.m.
Party goers will be treated to music from four of Sun Lakes own performing duos.
Tin Man’s Heart featuring Michael and Lee Stone, Jamestown with Sheila and Larry James, Bad Influence starring Ray and Lawanda Roberson, and Elixir featuring Ellen and Dix Henneke.
Tickets for the Blue Lagoon are $45 and attendance will be limited.
Once again the Charity Bar is available and no outside alcohol will be permitted.
Sales for both of these great parties begin April 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 1 pm. on Saturdays through May 29 outside the Main Club House entrance.
Attendees at these and all Charity Week events will be expected to observe all Covid-related guidelines in effect at the time.
It’s been a long time since Sun Lakes has been able to hear live music and get together under the stars to visit with our friends.
These two events are sure to sell out quickly, so be sure to get your tickets soon.
