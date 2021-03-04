The Sun Lakes Charitable Trust (SLCT) is moving forward with plans for Charity Week.
The event, entitled “Island Dreams” is slated for June 7 to 13.
According to Chairperson Beverly Simmons, “all of our events are being planned for outside. We are presenting a smaller version this year so things will be similar but different as we re-imagine Charity Week, 2021”.
A tentative schedule has been set, but of course is subject to change at any time.
The complete schedule will be posted in the April Lifestyles Magazine, along with more details as they emerge.
There will be at least one event every day, and all will be limited in capacity, requiring advance ticket purchase.
Participation is open to Sun Lakes residents and their guests only.
The week will kick off with an afternoon happy hour, lunch and a steel drum band on the veranda. Island themed clothing and accessories will be available to purchase for the week’s festivities.
Tuesday will feature a putting tournament with some new variations, followed by lunch.
On Wednesday, the helicopter ball drop will take place on the driving range and several lucky winners will take home some cash.
In the next 6 to 8 weeks all residents will receive in their mail box, an envelope with raffle and helicopter ball drop tickets, along with other Charity Week information.
Sun Lakers are encouraged to get tickets in advance and come on down to watch the ball drop.
The always popular Monster Scramble with lunch will happen on Thursday, and Friday will bring a “Music Under the Stars” type of Gala.
Those lucky enough to get tickets for this event will be provided with dinner on the driving range, followed by the music of favorite local groups; Tin Man’s Heart, Bad Influence, Jamestown and Elixir.
The ProAm golf tournament and Shootout have been re-imagined this year. On Saturday, there will be a horserace where golfers meeting certain criteria can pay to play, and on Sunday there will be a scramble golf tournament, but will not feature outside golf Pros.
Many of these events are still in the initial stages of conception, but over the coming weeks specifics will be forthcoming about all of them. For now, just be sure to mark your calendar, watch for information from all sources and start putting together your Island Dreams ensembles.
Channel 97, Good Day Sun Lakes, Lifestyles Magazine, Sun Lakes Life newspaper, the Sun Lakes website and the e-blast system will all be utilized.
Charity Week is important to non-profit organizations throughout the Pass Area, and many of them were hit hard in 2020.
The Trust continues its commitment to supporting the local community and hopes that a majority of Sun Lakes residents will be a part of their efforts in whatever way they can.
If you would like to volunteer to for 2021 Charity Week in any way, please contact Beverly Simmons at (909) 996-8569.
