Invitational open to all women golfers

The Sun Lakes Women’s Golf Club (SLWGC) is extending an invitation to all resident lady golfers to play in their Second Annual Open Invitational game on Thursday, December 9 at 9 a.m.
If you’re new to Sun Lakes, love to golf but don’t have a partner, a bit out of practice and want to get back into the swing of things, or just want to see what the ladies club is all out, then this is the event for you.
Golfers don’t need a handicap or GHIN number.
This is just a fun, casual round of golf and the only cost will be to pay green fee at the pro shop.
Afterwards there will be hors d’oeuvres on the veranda and a chance to mix and mingle with everyone. You must sign up by December 3 by sending an email to Beverly Simmons barsimmons@hotmail.com or call (909) 996-8569.
The SLWGC has weekly games, quarterly low gross/low net tournaments and several fun special tournaments throughout the year.
Members can play in some or all of them.
Come play in the Invitational and find out what this club has to offer.
