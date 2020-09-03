Introducing Mary Waller

When you first meet Mary Waller, you are immediately impressed by her radiant smile and infectious personality. She is full of interesting stories about her life’s experiences.
Mary was born and brought up in Massachusetts, the “whaling capital of the world,” steeped in the history and lore of the early Pilgrims.
After suffering through some very serious health issues in her early life, she earned degrees in psychology and sociology, and had a variety of jobs in many fields, including the FBI, big pharma, and the insurance industry. She was also a liaison for Veterans for the VA.
“My life is a gift,” she says, “which is why I love to give back to society.”
She and her husband Barry, a retired Air Force pilot, moved to Sun Lakes from Anaheim 21 years ago.
They were married for 54 years until his death last fall. Mary worked for 9 years as a volunteer in the Department of Aging for the State of California.
She also worked as an ombudsman for the State, advocating for the elderly, investigating and resolving issues.
In 2016, she received a “Woman of Distinction” award from State Senator Mike Morrell. Currently, Mary has had her own business for the last 18 years, “Waller’s Elder Care Referral Service,” as a consultant/counselor and Facility Placement Specialist.
She helps people transition from living on their own to assisted living facilities that best fit their needs.
At the same time, she is researching original recipes for a book she is writing about food that was served at the first Thanksgiving in 1621, in anticipation of the 400th anniversary of that auspicious event.
“It’s fascinating,” she laughs, “the way recipes for Thanksgiving dinners have evolved from deer to turkeys!”
For more information about her referral service, contact Mary at (951) 769-8291.
