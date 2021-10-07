Kara Lukasik took over the reins as the new Recreation Director for Sun Lakes on Aug. 23.
I recently had the pleasure of sitting down with Kara (pronounced Car-a) to discuss her background, what brought her to Sun Lakes and what she enjoys doing when she isn’t working.
Can you tell me about your professional background in the Recreation Industry?
Kara holds a bachelors degree in liberal studies from California State University, San Marcos and brings a wealth of experience to her new position as the recreation director for Sun Lakes Country Club. Lukasik comes from the outdoor hospitality industry with more than twelve years of experience at RV Resorts and Marinas in Southern California. The scope of her responsibilities were geared to creating memorable events and activities with a wide appeal for a transient group of people that included special events, holidays, resort wide and small group events.
What brought you to Sun Lakes?
Lukasik moved to Palm Springs in 2020 and was working at an RV resort in Hemet. After a year the drive from Palm Springs to Hemet and back each work day was becoming quite a time drain, so Lukasik applied for the position of Director of Recreation when she saw the job posting for Sun Lakes.
We have had quite a few new residents move into the community over the past 18 months. Can you tell residents what you do and what your job responsibilities are?
Lukasik manages the day-to-day operations of the Recreation Department and oversees current programs such as clubs and groups, fitness programs and entertainment events such as concerts, shows, holiday and special events and weekly entertainment for the Lounge and Veranda. She is also tasked with reserving clubrooms and meeting spaces, ensuring rooms are properly set up, fulfills requests for necessary equipment and maintains the indoor and outdoor pools, gyms and racket courts. Lukasik will also work with groups and clubs in support of Charity Week and the Charitable Trust. In addition, she manages the Recreation Department budget and ensures funds are properly allocated and judiciously spent.
Are you planning to offer residents new and exciting recreation experiences they may not have had in the past?
Yes. I have several ideas and am looking forward to working with the Recreation Committee and the Master Board for approval and implementation.
What is your favorite part of the job?
Without hesitation, Kara said “meeting people and learning about them”. She is looking forward to getting to know members of the community and learning what everyone enjoys.
Do you have an open door policy?
Lukasik stated that she definitely has an open door policy — you can call her, stop by her office or email her at Kara.Lukasik@fsresidential.com if you have a question or an idea you would like to share with her.
What do you like to do in your time away from work?
Lukasik has a daughter who lives in the tourist mecca of San Diego, and spends time there when she isn’t enjoying the many fun things to do in Palm Springs. Kara stated that Palm Springs, like San Diego, is just so beautiful and offers many opportunities for great dining and entertainment.
Do you have any hobbies you’d like to talk about?
Kara said she is an avid reader, loves old movies, is passionate about cooking, especially with friends, and enjoys sharing her time and great recipes with her family and friends.
With her experience in the Recreation Industry and her positive “can do” attitude, Kara has quickly become an outstanding asset for the Sun Lakes community.
If you have not had the opportunity to meet her yet, please stop by the Main Clubhouse and say hello.
