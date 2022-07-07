International Dancers to present ‘Dance – The Language of Love’

The International Dancers of Sun Lakes will present the 2022 production titled “Dance – The Language of Love” and International Costume Parade on Saturday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 7, in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom. The performance on Aug. 6 is at 6 p.m. and the matinee on Aug. 7 is at 3 p.m. Tickets for the show are $12 per person and doors will open one hour before the curtain goes up.
Members of the dance group have spent countless hours rehearsing for this exciting new show and will present dances from Mexico, India, the Philippines, Middle East, the Caribbean and the United States. The costumes worn by the dancers are authentic and all of the dances will be new for the 2022 show. In addition to performances by the International Dancers, guest singers and dancers will also perform.
During the second half of the show the dancers will present a Parade of International Costumes, which will feature international music and uniquely beautiful costumes from 19 countries around the world.
A silent auction will also be held and winning bids for the auctioned items will be announced during intermission.
Ticket sales are scheduled for July 11-15 and July 18-22 (Monday through Friday) from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Main Clubhouse Lobby. Seating will be at assigned tables. For additional ticket information, contact Lakana Burkett (715) 614-4358. Drink tickets will also be available for purchase for $6 per ticket. These tickets will allow you to purchase a limited selection of drinks at a special bar inside the ballroom. Drink tickets may be purchased when you purchase show tickets or on the day of the show.
This will be the International Dancers’ first production since before the pandemic. This popular show can sell out quickly so purchase your tickets early. A limited number of tickets may be available at the door on Aug. 6 and 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.