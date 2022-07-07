International Dancers to present ‘Dance – The Language of Love’

The International Dancers of Sun Lakes

The International Dancers of Sun Lakes are busy preparing for their upcoming show titled “Dance - International Language of Love” that will be presented on Saturday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 7.

 Ed Avina

The International Dancers of Sun Lakes will present the 2022 production titled “Dance – The Language of Love” and International Costume Parade on Saturday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 7, in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom. The performance on Aug. 6 is at 6 p.m. and the matinee on Aug. 7 is at 3 p.m. Tickets for the show are $12 per person and doors will open one hour before the curtain goes up.

Members of the dance group have spent countless hours rehearsing for this exciting new show and will present dances from Mexico, India, the Philippines, Middle East, the Caribbean and the United States. The costumes worn by the dancers are authentic and all of the dances will be new for the 2022 show. In addition to performances by the International Dancers, guest singers and dancers will also perform.

During the second half of the show the dancers will present a Parade of International Costumes, which will feature international music and uniquely beautiful costumes from 19 countries around the world.

A silent auction will also be held and winning bids for the auctioned items will be announced during intermission.

Ticket sales are scheduled for July 11-15 and July 18-22 (Monday through Friday) from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Main Clubhouse Lobby. Seating will be at assigned tables. For additional ticket information, contact Lakana Burkett (715) 614-4358. Drink tickets will also be available for purchase for $6 per ticket. These tickets will allow you to purchase a limited selection of drinks at a special bar inside the ballroom. Drink tickets may be purchased when you purchase show tickets or on the day of the show.

This will be the International Dancers’ first production since before the pandemic. This popular show can sell out quickly so purchase your tickets early. A limited number of tickets may be available at the door on Aug. 6 and 7.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

The time has come for the Pacific States of America

The time has come for the Pacific States of America

At least two decades in the past, a group of political scientists described the seven nations that make up the fifty states of the United States. Even then, they projected the eventual dissolution of the current union. The situation has changed for the worst since then with almost complete f…

Proud Sun Lakers on parade for Fourth of July

Proud Sun Lakers on parade for Fourth of July

The annual Sun Lakes Independence Day parade and festivities usually generate a large turnout and this year was no exception. The theme of the 2022 parade was “America – Red, White and Blue” and the entrants decked their carts out in record splendor.

Happy Cookers wine tasting

Happy Cookers wine tasting

Happy Cookers welcomed Nicole Gallaher, operations manager of Temecula’s Masia Winery, to the club’s June meeting. Gallaher, along with Ben Guerrero, the winery’s lead sales associate and tour guide, described the history of the Spanish-style boutique winery and offered membership in its wine club.

International Dancers to present ‘Dance – The Language of Love’

International Dancers to present ‘Dance – The Language of Love’

The International Dancers of Sun Lakes will present the 2022 production titled “Dance – The Language of Love” and International Costume Parade on Saturday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 7, in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom. The performance on Aug. 6 is at 6 p.m. and the matinee on Aug. 7 is at 3 p.m…

First aid training for Sun Lakes

First aid training for Sun Lakes

In an emergency situation, would you want to know how to help someone who is injured, bleeding, in shock, choking or has a broken bone? We never know when we will be faced with an emergency: You may need to help a member of your family, a neighbor or friend. To do this, you need to be prepar…

A lonely road

A lonely road

The road is lonely one, a relic from pre-interstate days. It leads almost straight north from San Antonio through the heart of the Texas hill country. It passes through a few small towns and one larger one, Wichita Falls. And then the route finally exits the state, crossing the Red River int…