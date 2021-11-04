International Dancers perform in Cancun

Several members of the Hawaiian Group of the International Dancers of Sun Lakes traveled to Cancun, Mexico along with a group of other Sun Lakes residents on Oct. 11 for a 10-day vacation.
Dancers from the group had performed at the Royal Solaris Hotel in 2016 and five years later several of the original group along with new members made a return appearance on the stage of the Tehuacan Theater on Oct. 20, 2021.
Before the trip, I contacted Guest Services to inquire if we might dance again and the answer was a definite “yes.”
The dancers scheduled extra rehearsals before departing Sun Lakes and costumes were packed for the trip.
Upon our arrival in Cancun, extra rehearsals took place in preparation for the show.
On the morning of our performance, the dancers, arrived at the hotel theater in their Hawaiian costumes to meet the Show Director for a dress rehearsal before the evening show.
At 8:20 pm on Wednesday evening the dancers arrived backstage in preparation for our performance and after the announcer introduced the International Dancers from Sun Lakes Country Club in Banning, we danced a hula titled “Kulaiwi Pu’ili,” that incorporated pu’ili, bamboo dance sticks.
We were warmly welcomed by the entertainment staff and professional dancers as well as members of the audience.
Original members of the dance group making their second appearance included Diane Avina, Sarah Thornberry and Anita Lawrence who were joined this year by Lourdes Lena, Sherry Miceli and Rita Bojorquez.
It was once again a memorable experience that gave even greater meaning to the name, International Dancers of Sun Lakes.
