The International Dancers of Sun Lakes held their first monthly meeting and an Indian style gathering on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 23.
Merle Nazareth, the Indian Dance Coordinator for the group, prepared a wonderful Indian meal complete with dessert and chai latte in honor of the India Republic Day holiday on Jan. 26. In addition to the delicious meal, Nazareth also shared a slide show of interesting facts about India, recipes for everything on the menu and bindis (a mark such as a colored dot or a piece of jewelry worn in the middle of the forehead) for everyone in attendance.
Many of the ladies also dressed in Indian attire for the event.
Birthdays from October, November, December and January were also celebrated and members capped off the celebration by enjoying a lemon birthday cake prepared by Sarah Thornberry.
The International Dancers have begun learning new dances in preparation for their upcoming and all new production scheduled for August 2022.
All of the dances and authentic costuming will be brand new for this exciting show.
For more information about the International Dancers or information about membership, contact President Beverly Guenin at 797-3798.
