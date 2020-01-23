The International Culture Club (ICC) hosted a Pajama Party for its first event of the year on Jan. 9 with many members wearing comfy PJs for the monthly dinner and dance.
President Evelyn Hawkins thanked everyone who attended and participated by wearing pajamas for the themed event.
The club’s officers and chairpersons for 2020 were announced; which included President Evelyn Hawkins; Vice President Martie Steggell; Secretary Lana Mas corro; Treasurer Carol Hurt; Membership Betty Beidelman; photography Ed Avina; bands Cristy Glinoga and Ann Hoefert; decorations Vivian Damjanovic; Sunshine & Shadows Donna Leone; publicity Marilyn Forhane from Lifestyles Magazine and Anita Lawrence from Sun Lakes Newspaper.
As is customary each month, members celebrating January anniversaries and birthdays were called to the front of the ballroom for a photo and a celebratory song, John and Mary Oxrider were celebrating 66 years of marriage while Frank Gilleece, Jan Williams, Marv Steggell, Chris Ongpin, Vincent Petrone, Donna Kissling, Stefanie Catena, Kate Johnson, Paul Matejka, Judy Dexter and Darleen Moxon celebrated their January birthdays.
The Stingers, a new band to ICC events, played a mix of classic rock, country, blues and oldies and kept the dance floor busy throughout the evening,
The band was well received and will return in May for the club’s Cinco de Mayo celebration.
Before the end of the evening, the winners of the two Sun Lakes Restaurant gift cards were announced and the lucky recipients for January were Chris Ongpin and Lourdes Lena.
Club members will celebrate Valentine’s Day on Feb. 13 with entertainment by the popular duo, Tin Man’s Heart.
The ICC Dinner Dance is held the second Thursday of each month in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom.
Signups to attend the monthly event are held the first Thursday of the month at 3 p.m. at the North Clubhouse.
For more information about the International Culture Club contact President Evelyn Hawkins at 845-7199.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.