In honor of her late ‘Santa husband,’ Peter Perrone, Kathy Perrone continues to entertain as Mrs. Santa for groups and clubs in Sun Lakes as well as other venues of the surrounding area.

Kathy was our Mrs. Santa for the Christmas Chorale concert last year.

She has joined Tom Reynolds and they have recently been featured as Santa and Mrs. Santa for parties and performances throughout Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.

They will be adding joy to the Veteran's Day Parade here in Sun Lakes on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The tree-lighting ceremony at the Main Clubhouse will be featured on Dec. 2.

Mr. and Mrs. Santa will bring happiness to the crowd after dances and other performances.

Santa and Mrs. Santa are available for any parties or functions you may be having during the coming seasons, whether public or private, including district parties.

They will also be pleased and honored to contribute their talents as you entertain grandchildren.

If you want to become a child again, just for a little while, call Kathy Perrone at (909) 732-2793.

