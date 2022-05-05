Sunday on the Green Golf Tournament – mixed groups are allowed to sign up. If there is enough participation, a mixed division will be added; otherwise mixed groups will compete in the men’s division. There are gross and net prizes in all categories. Forms are in the lobby and both pro shops to sign up.
Grecian Goddesses of Glamour Fashion Show – the lottery drawing for this event will be held May 17 in the ballroom and a member of your party must be present.
Be sure to turn your checks in to the box in the main clubhouse lobby before May 17.
The Fashion Boutique is open to everyone, regardless of whether or not you attend the fashion show. Shopping begins on the veranda at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 11 with over 1,000 square feet of fashion and accessories by various vendors.
Tickets for Charity Week events will be sold through May 28 in front of the main clubhouse on Wednesday and Friday afternoons from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 to 1. Raffle and ball drop tickets, Ride Along on the Helicopter and drink tickets are also on sale during those hours. Cash, check and credit cards are accepted.
