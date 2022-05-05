Sunday on the Green Golf Tournament – mixed groups are allowed to sign up. If there is enough participation, a mixed division will be added; otherwise mixed groups will compete in the men’s division. There are gross and net prizes in all categories. Forms are in the lobby and both pro shops to sign up.

Grecian Goddesses of Glamour Fashion Show – the lottery drawing for this event will be held May 17 in the ballroom and a member of your party must be present.

Be sure to turn your checks in to the box in the main clubhouse lobby before May 17.

The Fashion Boutique is open to everyone, regardless of whether or not you attend the fashion show. Shopping begins on the veranda at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 11 with over 1,000 square feet of fashion and accessories by various vendors.

Tickets for Charity Week events will be sold through May 28 in front of the main clubhouse on Wednesday and Friday afternoons from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 to 1. Raffle and ball drop tickets, Ride Along on the Helicopter and drink tickets are also on sale during those hours. Cash, check and credit cards are accepted.

Smartphone photo class fun and informative

Award winning Redlands photographer, Bruce Herwig, recently conducted a two-day class sponsored by the Recreation Department on how to take and edit photos on your smartphone.

It’s all in the family for golf cart winner

When it comes to winning at charitable events, luck seems to favor Gary and Suellen Jackson. They have each won the Helicopter Ball Drop during Sun Lakes Charity Week, and the stars were aligned for them once again this month when Suellen won a golf cart during “Sunday at Augusta”.

Jeff Van Haren celebrates 70 years

Jeff Van Haren celebrated his 70th birthday with family and friends with cocktails, dinner and dancing at the South Clubhouse on Saturday evening, April 23.