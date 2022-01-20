The Charitable Trust Sun Lakes Tea that was scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 has been re-scheduled due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in January.
It will now be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at South Clubhouse from 1 to 4 p.m.
All current ticket holders please note your tickets will be honored that day.
In the event this rescheduled date doesn't work for you please contact Anne Wood at (949) 945-3394 or Sandy Alexanian at (714) 330-3836 for a refund.
Note there will be no refunds after Sunday, April 3.
