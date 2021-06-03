The social hour and dinner will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. with seating for 150 in the ballroom and 50 on the Veranda. There is seating for everyone, but there are no reservations on tables. First come, first served.

Music and Dancing will begin at 6 p.m. and will take place on the Driving Range until 10 p.m. The portable stage will face the driving range, not the Veranda, so for this part of the evening, you will want to bring your golf cart or camp chairs and set up on the Driving range. Music may or may not be audible from the Veranda, but the performers will not be visible unless you are seated on the Driving Range. There will be an area for dancing as well.

Under current state and local COVID-19 guidelines, masks are still required indoors until seated for dinner regardless of your vaccination status. Masks are not required outdoors, but social distancing is still encouraged.

No outside alcohol will be allowed during any part of this event, but the Charity Bar will be available and drinks are just $4. This year’s Island Dreams signature drink will be a Piña Coladas.

This is a ticketed event and will be roped off for paying guests only. No outside attendees will be allowed during any part of this event.

Remember to bring your dancing shoes and your jackets – the evening will be fun, but may be chilly.

