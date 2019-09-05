As we all know, life-changing events can happen at any moment. Every Sun Lakes resident receives an Emergency Preparedness Package from his or her district delegate or EPAP Coordinator. A magnetic red plastic envelope, called “The File of Life,” is part of that Package. The paper(s) inside the envelope should be filled out as soon as possible, and the envelope placed on the outside of your refrigerator.
Be sure to include names of doctors, dates of vaccinations and procedures, list of medical conditions and allergies, and a list of all medications.
The file is very important, because all first responders in the area—police, fire, paramedics, etc.—know to look for it upon entering your home in an emergency. According to the Banning Fire Captain, fewer than 30 percent of homes they enter for medical emergencies have the File of Life on the refrigerator. They need that information, and if the resident is unable to provide it, it hinders their ability to treat the victim. The File of Life can save vital minutes that can affect your life. Also in the envelope is a small orange placard that is used in EPAP drills (and ultimately in real emergencies), and should remain in the envelope. In drills and actual emergencies, place the placard in a front-facing window, visible from the street, to inform your zone captain that all is well in your home. If you do not have a file of life and an orange placard, contact your delegate or call EPAP at (951) 524-3126 .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.