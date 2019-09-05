As we all know, life-changing events can happen at any moment. Every Sun Lakes resident receives an Emergency Preparedness Package from his or her district delegate or EPAP Coordinator. A magnetic red plastic envelope, called “The File of Life,” is part of that Package. The paper(s) inside the envelope should be filled out as soon as possible, and the envelope placed on the outside of your refrigerator.

Be sure to include names of doctors, dates of vaccinations and procedures, list of medical conditions and allergies, and a list of all medications.

The file is very important, because all first responders in the area—police, fire, paramedics, etc.—know to look for it upon entering your home in an emergency. According to the Banning Fire Captain, fewer than 30 percent of homes they enter for medical emergencies have the File of Life on the refrigerator. They need that information, and if the resident is unable to provide it, it hinders their ability to treat the victim. The File of Life can save vital minutes that can affect your life. Also in the envelope is a small orange placard that is used in EPAP drills (and ultimately in real emergencies), and should remain in the envelope. In drills and actual emergencies, place the placard in a front-facing window, visible from the street, to inform your zone captain that all is well in your home. If you do not have a file of life and an orange placard, contact your delegate or call EPAP at (951) 524-3126 .

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

Art League News

Art League News

The annual Art Show will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5 in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom from 11 a.m. until 2:45 p.m.

+7
Districts enjoy Hawaiian Luau

Districts enjoy Hawaiian Luau

The SCH was full of dazzling colors last weekend, as Districts 2, 4, and 5 held a Hawaiian Luau. Residents and their guests wore beautiful shirts and dresses draped with colorful leis. District Delegates Betty McMillion (5), Patricia Jaszcar (2), and Delores Daugherty (4), put together a gre…

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.