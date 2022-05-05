The Recreation Department presented the first ice cream social of 2022 this week in the Sandwedge.
Serving the enthusiastic crowd along with Director Kara Lukasic were Recreation Advisory Committee members Sheila Hammer, Tim McNevin, Pam Glatt, Marty Steggell, Gloria Pena, Bobbi Kremer, Patricia Elevi and Wade Sampson.
Ice Cream Socials will continue through the summer months from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the first Monday of June, July and August.
