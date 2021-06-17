It’s the news we’ve all been waiting for! Board members of the International Culture Club voted to schedule the first ICC Monthly Dinner and Dance for July 8. Reservations will be accepted on July 1 at the North Clubhouse from 3 until 4 p.m.
A dinner selection must be made at the time of the reservation and the price is $25 per member. Members who paid for the March 2020 dinner, which was cancelled due to COVID-19, will not be charged to attend the July event. Menu selections will be available on July 1 when you sign up for the event. The theme will be the 4th of July, so come decked out in your red, white and blue and dance to the music of The Stingers. All 2020 paid memberships are being carried over to 2021. New members for 2021 will pay a half-year membership of $12.50 per person.
Not a member? ICC has a program which allows any resident to attend an event, with a reservation, one time before you join.
Come to the North Clubhouse on July 1 between 3 and 4 with a check payable to ICC for $28 per person to make your meal selection and be assigned a table.
For more information contact Evelyn Hawkins at 845-7199, Martie Steggell at 769-3217 or Donna Leone at 797-0832.
We are looking forward to seeing returning and new members at our first star-spangled even for 2021 on July 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.