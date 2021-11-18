ICC held their monthly dinner and dance on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11 by celebrating with a Salute to Veterans in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom.
The theme for the evening was the 60’s and many attendees dressed in vintage 60’s themed clothing.
A red, white and blue Salute to Veterans was performed by the Stardust Dancers.
Dinner was catered by Thomas Catering and veterans were invited to go through the buffet line before the rest of the attendees.
Radio 60 provided the musical entertainment for the evening.
November birthdays were celebrated by Ray LeBlanc, Jim Kinion, Gregorio Glinoga, Rita Landreaux, Mike Rhine, Vicki Rawson, Roy Gobel and Gail Daniello.
Couples celebrating their November anniversaries at the event included Cristina and Gregorio Glinoga, 38 years; Ursula and Jack Barrett, 33 years and Elaine and Ken Kennedy, 34 years.
A Holiday Gathering is scheduled for Dec. 9.
Sign-ups will take place on Dec. 2 at the North Clubhouse beginning at 3 p.m.
Dinner will be catered by Johnny Russo’s Italian Kitchen with Tri-tip or Chicken Marsala for the main course on the buffet.
The cost for the meal is $25 per person.
If you paid for the March 2020 dinner that was canceled and have not attended an ICC event this year, your meal will be covered.
Those wishing to have a vegetarian selection for their entree will need to make a special order at the time of sign-up.
American Made will be the musical entertainment for the evening.
For more information about ICC, contact Evelyn Hawkins at (951) 845-7199, Martie Steggell at (951) 769-3217 or Donna Leone at (951) 797-0832.
