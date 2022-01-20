ICC holds January event

ICC members began 2022 with a pajama party themed dinner and dance on January 13 held in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom.
The dinner buffet was prepared by the Sun Lakes Restaurant, the first time they have been able to since the club resumed having events last year.
Radio 60 provided the music for dancing.
January birthdays were celebrated by Kay Dunn, Jim Wilkie, Kate Johnson, Teri Comerford, Jack Barrett, Janice Williams, Vincent Petrone, MaryAnn Ivey and Vern James.
The next event will be held on Thursday, Feb. 10 when club members will celebrate Valentine’s Day.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and American Made will be the musical entertainment. Sign-ups are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 3 at the South (this is a change from previous years) Clubhouse beginning at 3 p.m.
The Valentine Dinner will include a carving station. Other dinner information will be available at the time of sign-up and the member price is $25 per person. Sun Lakes’ residents may attend as a guest ($28 for the meal) one time per year and then must join the club if they wish to continue to attend.
If you miss the sign-ups and want to attend the event, contact Donna Leone at (951) 797-0832 no later than the following Sunday afternoon.
A new system has been established in the event you are unable to attend after making a reservation and need to cancel.
You can request a take-out meal by contacting
Ann Hoefert at (909) 553-3292 and arrangements will be made for you to pick up your meal in the Bus Room during the event.
New members are always welcome and membership is $25 per person per calendar year.
For more information about ICC, contact Evelyn Hawkins at (951) 845-7199, Martie Steggell at (951) 769-3217 or Donna Leone at (951) 797-0832.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.