ICC holds first event since pandemic

The International Culture Club held their first event since the beginning of the pandemic on July 8 with a dance in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom. It was the first event for the club since February 2020.
As with past events held in July, Veterans were invited to join the Veterans March around the ballroom honoring all those who have served in the military.
Over 100 members danced to the classic rock of “Just Pleaz’n” formerly known as the “Stingers.”
July birthdays were celebrated by Barbara and Jay Jesus, Sherry Micelli, Jim Sharkey, Lourdes Lena, Betty Jo Ford, Jim Fitzpatrick, Linda Pfeiffer, Joe Kramarski and Mary Hamlin. Three couples celebrating their July anniversaries included Barbara and Jay Jesus (49 years), Gail and Paul Matejka (64 years) and Randy and Carolyn Halbmaier.
The next ICC event is scheduled for August 12 in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom. Sign-ups will take place on August 5 at the North Clubhouse beginning at 3 pm. The theme will be “Summer Days” and music will be provided by “American Made.” Since the theme is “Summer Days” attendees may wear shorts and other appropriate summertime attire. Details on dinner options will be available at the time of sign-up with a maximum of eight people per table.
For more information about the International Culture Club, contact Evelyn Hawkins at (951) 845-7199, Martie Steggell at (951) 769-3217 or Donna Leone at (951) 797-0832.
