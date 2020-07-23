Board Members of the International Culture Club (ICC) met on Wednesday, July 15 to discuss several topics that affect the membership.
Per the Master Board guidelines all community events have been cancelled through November 2020. If the club is able to hold a dinner and dance in December the board will meet in early November to plan the menu and notify the band currently scheduled for December.
The March 2020 Social was canceled due to COVID-19.
All monies paid by members for that event are being held in the ICC Treasury and will be applied to the next social that each member attends.
Any member who may need a written verification should contact Carol Hurt at (951) 769-1315.
The Board is happy to announce that membership dues paid for 2020 will be carried over for the 2021 calendar year.
We miss seeing all of our ICC friends, so stay safe and stay healthy until we can all come together again to enjoy an evening of dinner, dancing and friendship.
