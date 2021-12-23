ICC held their monthly dinner and dance on December 9 in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom with a Holiday Gathering for the 160 members who attended.
The ballroom had been transformed for the Christmas and December holidays with garland, twinkling lights and a life-size Santa. The dinner was catered by Johnny Russo’s Italian Restaurant and both Mr. and Mrs. Russo along with several staff members from their restaurant were on hand to serve the delicious dinner buffet.
December birthdays were celebrated by Alfredo Arzubiaga, Sue Blevins, Vince Daniello, Lucie Gobel, Marilyn LeBlanc, Patrick Moran, Fran Rayner, Maria Tapia and Shih Anyu.
A number of couples were also celebrating their December anniversaries at the event and included David and Nancy Watterson, 10 years; John and Perla Williams, 18 years; Alfredo and Sussy Arzubiaga, 53 years; Richard and Stephanie Catena, 70 years; Gary and Leta Lawson, 57 years, Leonard and Araceli Peck, 1 year; Rich and Judy Taylor, 10 years and Jim and Mary Wilke, 55 years.
The popular band, American Made, kept the dance floor filled with both couples and line dancers throughout the evening.
After dinner, two lucky members, David Frank and Darlene Moxon, walked away with gift certificates for See’s Candy donated by Membership Chair, Betty Beidelman and Anita Lawrence was the winner of a gift card to the restaurant.
The first event in 2022 will be held on January 13. Dinner will be prepared by the Sun Lakes Restaurant and the music for dancing will be provided by Radio 60. Membership dues are now due and must be paid before attending the January event. Dues are $25.00 per person. Make checks payable to ICC and drop them at the home of President Evelyn Hawkins at 1607 Fairway Oaks Drive.
Membership dues may also be paid on Jan. 6 at the time of the sign-up for the January event.
Sun Lakes’ residents may attend as a guest ($28.00 for the meal) one time per year and then must join the club.
Further information on the meal for the January event will be available at the time of sign-up scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6 at the North Clubhouse beginning at 3 pm.
For more information about ICC, contact Evelyn Hawkins at (951) 845-7199, Martie Steggell at (951) 769-3217 or Donna Leone at (951) 797-0832.
