The International Culture Club (ICC) celebrated Christmas and the holidays at their monthly dinner dance.
Before dinner, President Evelyn Hawkins welcomed everyone and Vice President Martie Steggell led the assembled group in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
Hawkins recognized all of the 2019 Board members and thanked them for their hard work over the past year.
In addition to Hawkins and Steggell, the 2019 ICC Board members included Carol Hurt, Ed Avina, Vivian Damjanovic, Christy Glinoga, Betty Beidelman, Marilyn Forhane, Lana Mascorro and Donna Leone.
Hawkins announced that club members can look forward to many new things coming in 2020.
In January, the theme will be a pajama party.
You aren’t required to wear pajamas, but the fun will be increased if you do.
Members celebrating December birthdays and couples celebrating wedding anniversaries in December were recognized when they were called to the front of the ballroom for their pictures to be taken and “Happy Birthday” or “Happy Anniversary” was sung in their honor.
The band, American Made, played a wide range of musical genres for the holiday event that included Christmas, country, and pop music that kept the dance floor busy.
Each month every member in attendance receives a ticket for a drawing for two $25.00 gift cards to the Sun Lakes Restaurant.
The lucky winners for December were Ursula Barrett and Tom McMahon.
Membership to join ICC is $25.00 per person for 2020.
The ICC dinner dance is held the second Thursday of each month in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom and signups for the event are held the first Thursday of the month at 3 p.m. at the North Clubhouse.
If you would like more information about ICC or would like to join the club, contact President Evelyn Hawkins at 845-7199.
Membership dues for 2020 can be sent to Membership Chair, Betty Beidelman at 5203 East Lake Court, Banning.
