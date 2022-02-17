ICC Celebrates Love at February Event

Love was in the air when ICC held their Valentine’s dinner and dance in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom on February 10. Red was definitely the color of choice for the evening which has become synonymous with Valentine’s Day and communicates feelings of passion and desire.
Evelyn Hawkins, President, welcomed everyone and Vice President Martie Steggell, led everyone in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. American Made played a wide array of music throughout the evening which brought members to the dance floor.
February birthdays were celebrated by Merle Nazareth, Bob Hall, MarySue Caron, Mary Wilkie, Rene Rivera and Darlene Moxon. Four couples were also celebrating their anniversaries at the event and included Jim and Pat Kinion, Vinny and Lita Petrone, Roy and Luci Gobel and Bill and Barbara Shova.
After dinner, four lucky doorprize winners, Edith Voelkel and Jim Sharkey, won gift certificates for See’s Candy which were graciously donated by Membership Chair Betty Beidelman while Dan Funderbunk and Vivian Damjanovic were the winners of a gift card to the restaurant.
ICC will be celebrating everything Irish when the club holds their March event on Thursday evening March 10 in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom. Elixir will provide the musical entertainment for dancing and as with all St. Paddy’s Day celebrations, it should be a rollicking good time.
Corned beef and cabbage will be the entrée as well as a vegetarian meal. The price of the meal has increased and will be $28 for members and $30 for guests. Sign-ups will be held on March 3 at the South Clubhouse beginning at 3 p.m.
If you miss the March 3 sign-up date, contact Donna Leone at (951) 797-0832 no later than the following Sunday afternoon to sign up for the event.
If you are unable to attend the event after signing up, you can request a take-out meal box.
Contact Ann Hoefert no later than 2 p.m. on March 10 at (909) 553-3292 and she will make arrangements for you to pick up your meal in the Bus Room at 6:15 p.m.
For more information about ICC, contact Evelyn Hawkins at (951) 845-7199, Martie Steggell at (951) 769-3217 or Donna Leone at (951) 797-0832.
