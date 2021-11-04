ICC held their monthly event on Oct. 14 and celebrated Halloween in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom.
Many members attended the event in costume to celebrate the holiday while dancing to the popular duo Tin Man’s Heart. A costume contest included categories for the Scariest, Most Original and Couples costumes. After the costumed participants paraded around the ballroom, judges announced the costume winners which included: scariest costume — Ingeborg Camacho; most original — Helga Meza; and couples costume — Darlene Moxon and Rene Rivera. October birthdays were celebrated by Patricia Bowen, Ralph Yates, Benjamin Williams and Ed Sterger. Three couples also celebrated anniversaries at the event and included Dan and Ann Hoefert, 17 years; Duncan and Mary Laurie, 60 years; and Carol and Mike Rhine, 61 years.
The next ICC event is scheduled for Veteran’s Day on November 11. Thanksgiving will be celebrated along with a salute to Veterans. Sign-ups will take place on November 4 at the North Clubhouse beginning at 3 pm. Dinner will be provided by Johnny Russo’s. More dinner information will be available at the time of sign-up. The theme for November is the 60’s, so pull out your best 60’s themed clothing and dance to the music of Radio 60.
For more information about ICC, contact Evelyn Hawkins at (951) 845-7199, Martie Steggell at (951) 769-3217 or Donna Leone at (951) 797-0832.
