ICC celebrates Halloween

In costume, Don and Marilyn Forhane.

 Linda Vieira

The International Culture Club had a wonderful dinner dance event last week in the Main Clubhouse. The theme was Halloween, and members and guests dressed in colorful costumes.

The delicious catered dinner included salad and a buffet entrée, with chicken Marsala, short ribs, mashed potatoes, and vegetables. The special dessert was pumpkin cheesecake. Entertainment was provided by Global Affair, and included a Halloween parade.

ICC meets on the second Thursday of each month, with signups for each event on the first Thursday. The cost of each dinner is $25 for members, and $28 for guests. Sun Lakers are invited to a try-before-you-buy opportunity to come to one event at the guest price. Annual dues are $25. For more information, contact Marilyn Forhane at 951-845-9455.

