Cinco de Mayo was celebrated at the monthly ICC dinner and dance held on Thursday evening, May 12.
Delaney and James made their first appearance and kept members dancing throughout the evening.
Before a dinner featuring a Mexican buffet, May birthdays were celebrated by Nora Huffman, May Lawrie, Duncan Lawrie and Araceli Peck.
Two couples celebrated their anniversaries — Bill and Fran Rayner and Don and Sharen Martin.
During one of the band’s breaks, tickets were drawn for the May door prizes.
Greg Glinoga and Don Laundreaux were the lucky winners of gift cards to the restaurant and John Wee took home a See’s gift card.
The June event will be delayed one week because of Charity Week.
The monthly dinner and dance will be held on Thursday evening, June 16, in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom.
The theme will be Prom Night (you can choose to dress in prom attire if you like) and a king and queen will be selected by a random ticket draw of all attendees.
Tin Man’s Heart, featuring Lee and Michael Stone, will provide the evening’s music for dancing.
The very popular duo possesses an extensive song list and will play a wide variety of music for everyone’s enjoyment.
Sign-ups for the June event will be held on June 2 at the South Clubhouse beginning at 3:30 p.m. Please select your meal at the time of sign-up.
The price is $28 for members and $30 for guests.
If you miss the June 2 sign-up date and want to attend the dinner and dance, contact Donna Leone at (951) 797-0832 no later than Sunday afternoon, June 5.
If you are unable to attend the event after signing up you can request a take-out meal box.
Contact Ann Hoefert no later than 2 p.m. on the day of the event at (909) 553-3292 and she will make arrangements for you to pick up your meal in the Bus Room at 6:15 p.m. on the night of the event.
Membership is $25 per person per calendar year and new members are always welcome with a “try before you buy” opportunity for Sun Lakes’ residents.
You may attend as a guest once for $30 before joining.
For more information about ICC, contact Evelyn Hawkins at (951) 845-7199, Martie Steggell at (951) 769-3217 or Donna Leone at (951) 797-0832.
