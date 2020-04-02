Unless you have been living under a rock for the past three weeks (which come to think of it might be a pretty safe place), you are aware of the stay at home orders in place.
There is no more socializing, clubs or activities, which are the very fabric of life in retirement.
Adding insult to injury were the wind, rain and unseasonably cold temperatures making even just getting out and about nearly impossible.
Here is what a few of your friends and neighbors have done to ward off the doldrums of life in confinement.
Watching old movies and cooking interesting meals
Our sons are using Facetime to connect with Mom over coffee. My husband David and I are taking walks within Sun Lakes and checking in on our LifePoint Church friends.
We recorded some old TCM movies and are even enjoying them in black and white. I’m making some very fun and interesting meals, as we clear out the cupboards.
I miss my scheduled days of golfing with my friends and the face to face fellowship of our church. David is working with the Team at LifePoint Church. They are live streaming our Sunday services.
When we look at the big picture, my small inconveniences are minor.
— Sharon Kealy
Playing and watching golf
I never go out and watch my husband play golf but during this stay-at-home order he was going out with friends. They were each taking out their own golf cart to keep their social distance, so a couple of the wives decided to ride along with our spouses. It was a beautiful day and so nice seeing our beautiful golf course as the golfers see it.
— Keith and Robin Nemire
Eating healthier, puzzles, gardening and checking on friends
I have been eating healthier by cooking every day at home. No fast food junk for us. I’m keeping up to date with current news, jigsaw puzzles, games, gardening, iPad, Facebook, and keeping close contact with our good friends, neighbors and family. Instead of texting, I find keeping in contact via phone keeps me more connected. I can laugh a lot and hear their voices. I’ve cleaned out and reorganized every dresser, cabinet and closet in the house. But, it’s tough, I’m getting a little stir crazy. It’s hard not being able to do the things I like.
— Sue Volz
Pickle ball and curbside service
The billiards room is closed, the fitness centers are closed, the swimming pools are closed and all club activities have been suspended. These are just a few of the things that we used to do here at Sun Lakes. I hope they keep the golf courses open. At least we can still get together with a few friends and play a round of golf.
I have heard there are a few Pickle ball pick-up games going on in the afternoon, maybe I'll try that next week.
The restaurants are closed, but we have used the curbside service for food to go and it worked out great.
We are walking more than ever and see a lot more people walking than before. As long as we stay inside our compound here at Sun Lakes we will all be safe. I feel we are so lucky to be living here at Sun Lakes in this time of turmoil.
— John Jones
A chore-a-day
As a family, we are planning a chore each day.
One day it is cleaning a closet, another cleaning a shelf. Other times it is reading and amusing ourselves with puzzles and games.
However, I have been busier with the communication to the delegates and alternate delegates. I want to make sure our residents receive the updates on the proposed Spectrum contract, the state and county mandates of meetings, surveys etc. I am convinced the most effective communication link with our residents is through the Delegate and the newsletters or flyers.
— Joe Formino
Knitting, drive-in church and birthday celebrations
I have knit six dishrags, five hats for City of Hope patients, read five novels, hung several pictures (two quite large) at my daughter’s house, painted a large picture frame (three times to get the right color), and cleaned out three medicine cabinets, four drawers, and two under sink cabinets on my vanity.
Since I have my daughter Julie living here in Sun Lakes, I'm not as isolated as some. She shops and runs errands for me while keeping to rigid cleanliness protocols.
Last Sunday was my 90th birthday: First Julie and I went to Joshua Springs to "drive-in church."
The minister (who knew about my birthday) had all sixty cars sing happy birthday to me after which they all honked horns for Amens.
Afterward we went on North and off the highway to view the very unusual home of the famous artist Bev Doolittle.
Thanks to technology and my phone, I had some FaceTime with my oldest niece. Also, two of my sons and two grandsons were on FaceTime together so that I could see them all at the same time and visit.
Julie brought me a hot lava cake with ice cream. The day was made very fun and special and one that I'll never forget.
— Rosemary Dimitt
Walking, working on bocce skills and writing songs
To be sure, we desperately miss getting together with our friends and being in the ballroom or on the bocce court, etc. with other Sun Lakers.
Of course, on the gloriously sunny days, we enjoy working on our golf games, refining our bocce techniques or just taking a walk around or beautiful community.
Ellen says, “We’ve been making the best of the situation with an exciting creative project.” Dix adds, “We both love to sing (although Ellen is the one with the golden throat!)
And I’ve been a bass guitarist in many bands since my teens. So, we’ve been developing a repertoire of songs that will allow us to provide entertainment for a variety of situations, and we’ve really been having a great time working up songs.” Ellen adds, “We haven’t yet decided on a name for our duo, but something will show up when it’s time.”
— Dix and Ellen Henneke
Volunteering with local organizations
I’m cooking more and enjoying it less. While my husband is glued to the TV, I go out to forage for food and other necessary supplies: wine.
I always mindful to keep my distance as much as possible. I go out for a walk, weather permitting and have played golf once or twice.
I still volunteer my time to HELP and Table of Plenty where the need these organizations fill is now greater than ever.
We have modified our processes to be mindful of our clients’ safety as well as our volunteers. At the TABLE, we no longer allow dining in or serve hot meals, instead a few of us get together to make sack lunches that are then given out at the door to those in need.
HELP is distributing groceries out the warehouse door, the shopping carts are sanitized before and after they come back and everyone is practicing common sense hygiene and we stopped hugging, kissing or holding hands.
There is a certain amount of isolation but we FaceTime more than before so that helps a lot. But I do miss Hugging my kids and grandkids
I also miss not being able to go out to eat, go to the Lounge after golf or out for a drink and some music on Friday or Saturday night and socializing with friends.
— Eileen Zulkowski
Looking out for each other
We have always felt we have the best friends here at Sun Lakes and everyone has definitely been looking out for each other. It is something we all need to continue doing — coronavirus or not.
While we may not be able to be there in person, we can certainly be there by telephone, email, texting, or dropping a handwritten note in their mailbox that you are thinking of them - especially for those who live alone.
Once a month several girlfriends and I go to lunch to celebrate all the birthdays that month and last week happened to be one of our friends birthdays. I saw on Facebook that a little boy was having a birthday but couldn't have a party and yet his friends parents all go together and caravanned past his house honking horns, singing Happy Birthday and waving signs.
A couple days later my friend Robin and I decided we would do the same thing for our friend Carole’s birthday.
So I texted all my friends and advised them we would meet at a certain time and a specific spot and we would do this. We had eight golf carts and three cars, one person per and when we pulled down Carole's street I called her and asked her to come outside. As we came around the corner we were all honking horns.
We parked a distance from each other and made a big circle outside again distancing ourselves from each other and we sang Happy Birthday.
Gifts and cake weren't important to her; it was the thoughtfulness of everyone that meant everything to her.
— Sandy Alexanian
Focusing on to-do lists
I’ve been focusing on my “to do” list. I have purged and rearranged my kitchen pantry. I do miss golfing with my friends and enjoying lunch afterward. I’ve been seeking out inspirational phrases, and they help keep my spirits high. “No matter what happens, or how bad it seems today, life does go on, and it will be better tomorrow” – Maya Angelou
— Marcy Tierney
