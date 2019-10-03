How far back?

I recently read a short science fiction novel with a time travel theme.
In the novel, a young woman has somehow violated the rules set forth by an Orwellian government in the year 2039.
As her punishment she is transported back in time eighty years to a small midwestern college in 1959.
Given a new identity and a plausible background story, she enrolls as a freshman.
In this new environment, Ellen (her new name) has several problems at first.
Although in her time she could write her own name; in 1959, she is expected to prepare papers in “longhand,” which she learns is what the natives call “cursive”.
Used to digital devices, she carefully examines a portable typewriter, looking for both a screen and an internet connection, both of which won’t exist for at least another thirty years.
In her math class, she has a great deal of trouble doing calculations by hand, having always used digital devices.
She learns that adding machines are available and mechanical calculators, dubbed comptometers, do exist but are not provided to underclassmen.
There is one computer on campus but it occupies a building that is the size of middle-class house.
She sees science and engineering students (all young men, of course) carrying something called slide rules to class.
These rudimentary tools are evidently used to make crude calculations without pencil and paper.
And the TV’s are terrible in her opinion.
Little screens show images in various shades of gray and the details are not well defined.
Movies are better, but still not what she has always experienced in her previous life.
Often she wishes she had her latest IPhone, but realizes that it would be useless except as a calculator and then only if she could charge it, which she could not.
Although I was not really impressed with the novel, it did get me thinking about returning to a time when everyday life was much simpler.
A time when smart phones, tweets, texts, apps and all the other tech toys did not yet exist.
If you are happy with the present, you may not even want to consider a trip to an earlier time, but as I find much of today’s tech world irritating, disruptive or even dangerous, for me it is an interesting exercise.
Let’s consider a minimum of ten years, i.e., back to 2009, and a maximum of sixty years, back to Ellen’s world of 1959.
Going back ten years might get rid of tweets and Uber, etc, but really would not change the status quo very much.
Six decades ago, Ellen’s 1959 has some key improvements over earlier in the 20th century, but we would still probably find it a little too backward.
Fifty years back in 1969, we would get color TV, direct dial phones, central A/C and HiFi stereos.
That’s probably the minimum acceptable for most people of today who can remember 1969.
Nothing much changes from 1969 to 1979 (forty years back from the present) although we would get reasonably priced electronic calculators and satellite transmissions that give real time images from around the world.
Although going back twenty years to 1999 would rid us of much of the tech jungle while keeping desirable features such as basic cell phones, DVRs, and cable TV, for me the ‘sweet spot” would be back thirty years to 1989.
Although fumbling with VCR’s and pagers was not always fun, nothing much is missing from 1989 that I would need or want every day.
How far back would you like to go, or would you want to stay in 2019 or even go forward to 2029, given the choice?"
