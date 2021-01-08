Holiday decorating winners announced

Congratulations to this year’s Holiday House Decorating Contest winners.
There were 22 homes entered in the contest, but many more Sun Lakers got into the spirit of the season, bringing cheer to their neighborhoods.
All residents were asked to tour the homes and judge their top three favorites between the dates of Dec. 17 and Dec. 20. The winners were announced Dec. 21.
First place was awarded to Ronald and Sandra Glickman at 3135 Rio Bravo Dr. They received a $100 Sun Lakes gift card.
The Glickmans moved to Sun Lakes eight years ago from the city of Westminster, near Huntington Beach.
“I do Christmas in a big way,” said Ronald. “I always have. You should see the inside of my house too!”
He said that the house was decorated as it has been every year, except he added 500 more lights to the large blue spruce tree.
As an added bit of fun for the four nights of judging, he hired a Santa to sit out in front from 5 to 7 p.m.
They stood out in the yard with Santa and waved at the spectators. “It was fun this year to make people smile and see their reactions,” he said. “We loved it when the kids came by and got so excited. That was truly the best part.”
Glickman said he started a day or two after Thanksgiving and puts up most of the decorations himself.
“It takes a couple of full days to get them done and I leave them up until after the New Year. I hire someone to do the tree and the lights on the house because I don’t get on ladders anymore,” he said.
A favorite ornament? “I love them all,” he replied.
The second place winners are George and Sandy Moyer, whose home is located at 2275 Wailea Beach Dr. They won a $75 Sun Lakes gift card.
George is a former President of the HOA Master Board and former mayor of Banning; Sandy is currently president of the HOA Master Board.
The Moyers have lived in Sun Lakes for 17 years and have decorated their home for Christmas since they moved in.
George made and painted all of the wooden ornaments that are displayed. He started making them 30 years ago, and has made hundreds of pieces over the years, giving some to neighbors and many to their children and adult grandchildren.
“Our favorite pieces are the bear, joy, nativity scene and golf cart,” said Sandy.
She went on to explain that it typically takes them two full eight-hour days to put it all up.
“We added the music about five years ago,”she said. “Our two large nutcrackers were sent to us from our daughter in Texas. It was a pleasant surprise. We are thankful and blessed that we can do this every year and share with all our Sun Lakes friends, neighbors and community.”
P.P. and Myda Garcia are the third place winners. Their home is located at 4945 Mission Hills Dr. and they received a $50 Sun Lakes gift card.
Residents since 2005, the Garcias have always decorated inside and out at Christmastime.
For many years, Myda would invite people into her home to see her amazing holiday display.
Unfortunately, several years ago Myda suffered a health setback and is no longer able to decorate, but this year her niece and granddaughter Jam and Joann wanted to assist P.P. and enter the contest.
“You tell me what you want and I will get it,” P.P. told them. “I don’t climb ladders anymore.”
They got what they needed, and together they sprinkled the outside of the house with lights, wreaths, animated figures, candy canes and more.
Over 40 years ago Myda started collecting miniature houses.
“I found a company called Department 56 that sells houses and all of the accessories that go with them. The line continues, so it is something I can add to every year,” she said.
As her collection grew P.P began building showcases for the winterscapes.
At first it was a table or two, and then he constructed an elaborate wooden display in the shape of a Christmas tree.
It houses her collections on six levels of platforms, is strung with lights and even has a star on top. The couple displays it prominently in their front window in lieu of a traditional tree.
“I did it for the kids and will leave it as my legacy”, Myda said. In each box she has written instructions detailing when she bought it, why she bought it, how much it cost, how it is to be displayed and most importantly, who is to inherit it. “It is important that my grandchildren and great-grandchildren will always have beauty at Christmas.”
Thank you to the residents who decorated their homes this year.
Regardless of whether they entered the contest or not, it brought cheer to others during an uncertain season.
Lastly, Thank you to the Recreation Department for creating an event that many hope will become a new tradition.
