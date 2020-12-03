Think you’ve got the holiday spirit?
Do you go all out in decorating your house?
The Sun Lakes Recreation Department is asking you to prove it.
There will be a contest for the best decorated house, with prizes awarded to the top three.
Judging will take place on Thursday, Dec.17 at 5:30 p.m. But wait!
That’s not all — as the judges tour the entries, all residents are invited to join in a holiday cart parade.
Follow along a special route to see the beautifully decorated homes.
Decorate your carts and yourselves while making merry throughout the community.
The specific parade route will be posted on the Sun Lakes website and Facebook page by Wednesday, Dec. 16.
In order to win, you must enter your home by Tuesday, December 15. Call the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191 for questions or to register your entry.
What a wonderful way to spread some cheer this holiday season.
