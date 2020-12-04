Holiday Craft Fair moves online

Sun Lakers will miss a lot of traditions this holiday season: See’s candy sales from The Garden Club, a lovely concert from the Chorale, our tree and menorah lighting ceremonies, District parties, and most certainly, our annual holiday craft fair.
In years past, many talented Sun Lakers turned their hobbies into some happiness for others and cash for Christmas.
Vendors filled the ballroom with homemade jams, cookies, breads and candies; handmade jewelry, artwork and woodwork; knitting, quilting, crocheting and embroidery, and so much more.
For those who have always enjoyed picking up some of those made-with-love items as gifts for friends and family — don’t despair!
Resident Nancy Sheets has started a Facebook site which allows those selling their crafts to post items for those who are looking to buy.
“The page was created for fun, positivity and sharing homemade crafts”, said Sheets. “Any member may invite their friends to become members, but shipping is up to each crafter.”
Crafters and shoppers alike are encouraged to join, and the site will be open year around.
The page is called Sun Lakes Craft Sales and can be found easily by typing the group name into your Search Facebook browser at the top of your own page.
You may also Google https://www.facebook.com/groups/sunlakescraftsales.
