The Sun Lakes Annual Holiday Craft Fair took place in the Main Clubhouse on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1 and 2.
As usual, it was well attended by both sellers and customers alike. The abundance of talent within Sun Lakes was on display, with many repeat vendors and items, but also featured a lot of new merchandise and fresh creativity.
Men and women displayed their goods, hoping to turn their passion into a bit of profit. Assortments of food items, jewelry, knit or crocheted items, quilted pieces, beautiful artwork and woodwork, stained glass, candles, holiday décor, pottery and so much more was on exhibit.
Everyday items such as empty bottles or discarded cutlery were transformed into garden art, wind chimes or decorative tchotchkes. There were gift ideas for adults, children and pets. First time seller Sue Volz made decorative pumpkins. “My friend, Cindy Gilpatrick, turned me on to seascape/jewel-type pumpkin decorating last year’, she explained. “ I decided to try a more festive holiday approach this year and also to try the craft fair.”
Volz also enjoys making decorative birdhouses, no-sew blankets and jewelry, but only sold pumpkins at this event. “This is my very first craft fair and if all goes well and everyone likes my pumpkins, I’ll come back next year!”
Another table offered a variety of handmade pottery. A group of residents has been meeting about twice a week for the last eight years with instructor, Bear Bradford to learn the art of the craft. Although it is more of a class than a club, the group has dubbed themselves “The Mudslingers.”
Members Judith Franklin and Camille Meldrum were on hand to sell their ceramics at the fair.
There are currently about 13 people in the class, and for a minimal cost they have access to one wheel, two kilns, an extruder, all of the tools and materials needed to create their hearts desire.
Getting a great deal of attention were the solar light posts created by longtime resident, John Reese. His weather resistant towers are pre-made or handcrafted to order with various themes such as sports, animals, clubs, interests, etc. “Many people take them on their RV trips,” he explained.
They are priced from $100 to $125 on average and would make a unique, one-of-a-kind gift to place on the patio or by the front door as well.
Overall, the two-day fair was a holiday hit.
