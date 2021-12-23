Chorale concert is a hit
BY LINDA VIEIRA, Sun Lakes Life
The Sun Lakes Chorale presented its 30th annual Holiday Concert Series to the community earlier this month. With songs celebrating Veterans’ Day, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, and Christmas, Chorale members were delighted to entertain their audiences after two years of “hibernation.”
They are relaxing and enjoying the company of their families and friends before reconvening on Monday, Jan. 17.
The Chorale is open to membership for any Sun Lakes resident.
It is divided into five sections: Sopranos, Altos, Tenors, Basses, and Baritones. Our practice sessions are held on Mondays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Prior to each of our two annual concerts, additional practices for individual sections will be held on Wednesday mornings.
Rehearsals for our Spring Concert Series begins with member registration at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 17 in the Multi-purpose room of the Main Clubhouse.
Our first rehearsal follows in the ballroom at 9:30 a.m. There is a membership fee of $25 for each concert season.
For more information, contact Chorale Director Mark Faber at (951) 797-0120, or dmfaber@me.com, or Secretary Linda Vieira at 797-0315, or lvieira@eltree.com.
Happy Cookers celebrate
BY LINDA VIEIRA, Sun Lakes Life
Happy Cookers celebrated the holidays with a holiday dinner this month. President Pat Pinz and Program Director Melinda Jones presided over the event, which featured a heartfelt “thank you” to the outgoing Board.
New officers will be elected and installed in January.
A buffet dinner was provided by Johnny Russo’s, and guests were entertained by “Jamestown,” featuring Sheila and Larry James.
Many members attended the event wearing colorful holiday attire.
Happy Cookers meets at 11 a.m. in the SCH on the fourth Friday of each month, and new members are welcome anytime.
You don't have to be a cook to enjoy this club, which features delicacies prepared by member volunteers according to a monthly theme.
For membership information, contact Barbara Ellness at Barbed1951@aol.com.
Arlene’s Breakfast Club celebrates Christmas
BY LINDA VIEIRA, Sun Lakes Life
About 40 festively decked out women of Arlene’s Breakfast Club (ABC) enjoyed a delicious breakfast at Billy Reed’s last week. The group sang Christmas carols and shared a gift exchange.
Longtime SL resident Arlene Vella, who has since moved away, started the Club in the early 2000s. It continues in her name to provide fellowship and promote philanthropy, and is open to all Sun Lakers.
The club is open to all Sun Lakers, and its monthly meetings usually include interesting speakers. The meetings are held at different locations, most notably Johnny Russo’s, on the second Thursday of each month. For more information, and to make reservations for each breakfast, contact Patti Donatini at 769-3271.
Four districts celebrate
BY LINDA VIEIRA, Sun Lakes Life
The MCH ballroom was ablaze with sequined and sparkling colors last weekend when Districts 11, 13, 15, and 23 celebrated the holidays with a combined dinner dance.
Party planners Melinda Jones and Judy Crail outdid themselves with stunning centerpieces and decorations.
A delicious buffet dinner was served by Johnny Russo’s.
Participants crowded onto the dance floor enjoying the lively entertainment that was provided by “American Made.” An enjoyable time was had by all.
District 7 celebrates the holidays
BY LINDA VIEIRA, Sun Lakes Life
District 7 had its Holiday Dinner Dance last weekend, with a lovely dinner buffet and carving station catered by our own restaurant.
District Delegate Rich Morales planned the festive event, along with his wife Teri, Kim and Ron Long, Monica Boone, and Carla Bonich.
The ever-popular group called “Radio Flyer,” featuring the wonderful sounds of former Sun Laker Gina Harlan, along with Paul Freeman and Ron Sanders, provided entertainment.
Delegate Morales even sang a few Christmas songs that delighted the crowd.
