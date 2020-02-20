The Sun Lakes 2020 Charity Week theme is Island Dreams.
Taking a cue from our island state, we invite you to join us and Live Aloha. At its core, Aloha means love and everything that comes along with it: sympathy, kindness, compassion, mercy.
It means spreading joy and understanding through small acts of goodness.
Living Aloha is a daily reminder to better ourselves and the world around us and to treat others with respect.
Charity Week runs June 1 to 7 and is a fun-filled week of activities.
Over the next several months we will highlight each of them and provide more detailed information. This week in Part One we focus on the Pro-Am Golf Tournament and Saturday Shootout.
The Saturday shootout is nine holes of team golf. Play starts with 10 teams on the tenth tee of the Championship Course consisting of one Golf Pro and one Sun Lakes Amateur.
Amateur participants are randomly drawn from those playing in of the Charity Pro-Am Golf Tournament.
Amateurs must have a handicap index of 13.3 or less.
The two players for each team will alternate hitting shots to the hole and the team with the highest score on each hole is eliminated.
Any teams tied for highest score on a hole compete in a chip off with team furthest from the hole eliminated.
This continues from holes 10 through 18 with the final surviving team on hole 18 declared the winner.
The Shootout is Saturday, June 6 starting at 9 a.m. and usually finishes by 1 p.m.
Everyone is invited to come out in your carts and follow the field around the back nine of the Championship Course.
The 30th Annual Sun Lakes Pro Am Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday, June 7.
The entry fee is $135 per person.
The entry fee after the deadline date of May 8 will then increase to $150 per person, so be sure to get your application in early.
Forms will be available online and at the Main Pro Shop, Executive Pro Shop and in the reception area of the Main Clubhouse in late April.
This Pro-Am Golf Tournament is sponsored by First Service Residential.
The field will consist of 27 teams of one pro and four amateurs.
The Club pros play their individual score against each other.
The amateurs will play a four person scramble with a modified Callaway scoring system.
Awards will be given for the top four low gross teams and top four low net teams.
Lunch will be in the Ball Room after the tournament and will be followed by the live auction
Golfers and spectators alike enjoy these two events so come out and cheer on your friends and neighbors.
