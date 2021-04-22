Here comes “The Follies”

An organizational meeting for this fall’s Follies production of “Sun Lakes Does Vegas” was held this month. Presiding over the meeting was Follies President Joanne Graham, aided by Vice President Olga Marquette, Secretary Penny Skog, and Treasurer Lloyd Friedman. Regular club meetings are held in the SCH on the third Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. The show will be presented on Oct. 1, 2, and 3. Acts include singers, dancers, and comedy skits, and proposed thre minute acts will need to be auditioned in front of the club’s board. Membership is $10 per person, $15 per couple. Please call Olga Marquette at 951-846-3579 if you’d like to be part of this wonderful show.
Charity Week is not just about raising money for local organizations in 2021. It will be one of the first times in over a year that Sun Lakers can begin to socialize in larger numbers again (safely of course).
By now, everyone should have received a packet with information about the upcoming Sun Lakes Charity Week, which takes place June 7 to 13.
The day after he got Charity Week information delivered to his house Dan Chicarella was the first person to drop-off raffle ticket stubs and money at 1314 Laguna Seca Ct.; the home of David and Sharon Kealy. David presented him with another Helicopter Ball Drop ticket for being the first per…
The Men’s Executive Golf Club play a tournament each month, and on April 16, the club held their first hot dog barbecue since 2019.
We spent three full days in the cosmopolitan and chaotic capital of Russia. On our final day in Moscow, we experienced the early morning bumper-to-bumper traffic on our way to Red Square and the Kremlin for a tour.
Upcoming Events
The Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District will hold the Annual Fishing Derby on Saturday, April 24, and Sunday, April 25 starting at 7 a.m. The children’s Derby will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday, April 24 with lunch and awards following the competition.
