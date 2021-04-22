Here comes “The Follies”

Follies Board has first organizational meeting to announce plans for October's show, "Sun Lakes Does Vegas."

 Linda Vieira

An organizational meeting for this fall’s Follies production of “Sun Lakes Does Vegas” was held this month. Presiding over the meeting was Follies President Joanne Graham, aided by Vice President Olga Marquette, Secretary Penny Skog, and Treasurer Lloyd Friedman. Regular club meetings are held in the SCH on the third Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. The show will be presented on Oct. 1, 2, and 3. Acts include singers, dancers, and comedy skits, and proposed thre minute acts will need to be auditioned in front of the club’s board. Membership is $10 per person, $15 per couple. Please call Olga Marquette at 951-846-3579 if you’d like to be part of this wonderful show.

