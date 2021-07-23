Faith in Action (FIA) of the San Gorgonio Pass, a 501 ©3 non-profit organization, in partnership with Banning Partners (another 501 ©3 non-profit organization) invites Sun Lakes residents to help fill the bus with school supplies for Banning Unified School District students for the coming school year.

Nearly a quarter of all Banning students live in poverty compared to 15% of other students in California.

This means many families in our community are economically disadvantaged and are unable to afford the needed school supplies for their children to be successful.

On Aug. 5, a school bus from the Banning School District will be on loan to the Faith in Action organization and will be located at the Sun Lakes Main Clubhouse parking lot from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. to accept donations.

Bring new or slightly used items such as backpacks, notebooks, spiral notebooks, pencils, erasers, rulers, crayons, colored pencils, pens, erasers, art supplies, lined paper and binders to help fill the big yellow bus on Thursday, Aug. 5.

FIA volunteers will be there to accept your items or you can place them on the bus yourself (I’m sure it has been many years since many of us have been on a school bus!).

Faith in Action volunteers will be handing out hand sanitizer and will be available to provide information on their mission statement and what FIA is doing to help others in the Banning and Beaumont communities.

The organization is looking for volunteers and meets one Sunday afternoon each month.

For more information about Faith in Action, contact Carol Allbaugh at (951) 293-9603.

As a retired first grade teacher, I can attest to the amount of money teachers spend each year out of their own pockets to ensure their students have the supplies they need to learn and be successful. Please help if you can.

