Helicopter Ball Drop right on target

The “Land Ho” helicopter ball drop took place June 9 and spectators circled their golf carts around the driving range in anticipation of the arrival of the chopper from “Fair Lifts” out of Ontario.
The copter arrived on time, making several passes to execute the drops, and eight names were called when their golf ball landed closest to the target.
One lucky winner of the raffle for the Ride Along in the helicopter was chosen at the Monday night, Jamaican Me Happy Hour event.
More than 100 residents purchased tickets, but only one winner, Robert Marshall rode from the Banning airport to Sun Lakes and back again during the drop.
Marshall, himself a pilot and skydiver moved into Sun Lakes this past March from his home in San Diego.
“This is my first involvement with Charity Week”, he stated. “But I told my sister I wanted to make a contribution and gave her $50, so she bought this raffle ticket.”
Until he won, he said he didn’t even know what the ball drop event was all about.
On the day of the drop, he met up with David Kealy who played “bombardier;” dropping the balls from the helicopter, and they drove to Banning Airport to await the arrival of the pilot, who flew in from Oceanside.
“He took the doors off”, Marshall declared. “That was different. It was fun and very exciting!”
Riding shotgun enabled him to take some great photos and even a video, while Kealy dropped five bags of balls over the target area from the back seat.
Much appreciation goes to the sponsors, and the committee who put everything together for the Helicopter Ball Drop, Raffle, and Helicopter Ride Along Raffle: Linda Stone, Sharon Kealy, Nancy Kadolph, Dave Puckett and David Marshall Kealy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.