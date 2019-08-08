It was all about finding a place in the shade for the second Music Under the Stars held on Saturday evening, July 27.
The thermometer registered 100 degrees at 5 p.m. causing a smaller than normal crowd to turn out for the popular summertime event that began at 6 pm.
Groups set up under trees on the driving range to enjoy picnic suppers while others sought shade in the shadow of the clubhouse or on the veranda.
Despite the heat, those who attended the event enjoyed a fun evening visiting with their Sun Lakes friends and neighbors and dancing to the music of RetroBlast.
After the sun went down, temperatures cooled and a slight breeze made the evening even more enjoyable for the attendees.
The last Music Under the Stars, sponsored by the Recreation Department, is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31.
Don’t miss the chance to enjoy a wonderful summer night with friends before this popular event comes to a close for another year.
