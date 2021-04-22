Like most of us, my garage is home to many assorted and quite diverse items.
Some necessary and others are useless to me at this stage of my life.
While one entire wall of my garage is lined with cabinets that have been purged and organized more than once, there is also one lone cabinet on the opposite side of the garage that has been ignored for the past seven plus years.
I have just not wanted to deal with the contents it houses.
There is very little of interest to me in this cabinet, other than bug killers and a few small garden tools.
The cabinet is not small. It is over six feet tall and two and a half feet wide.
Upon its shelves are various jars, containers, tubs, and spray cans and bottles, the contents of which are all fortunately clearly labeled.
You will find various hazardous waste products among the contents.
Weed killers, bug killers, paint thinners, motor oil, oils for things I didn’t even know needed oil.
Plant food for plants that are non-existent in my yard.
My late husband took very good care of our two cars, along with our golf cart.
That evidently requires several fluids. He was also in charge of minor repairs in and around the house. Consequently, more products needed. In addition, he never threw away very much in the way of small parts that were the result of something broken or no longer used.
All went into a large plastic container, labeled Hodge Podge Stuff. You may laugh, but whenever he needed to repair or fabricate something, he managed to find just the right part needed. MacGyver had nothing on him.
When we moved into our house, with the house came a very nice, upgraded stove. Shortly after moving in, something within the LED panel on the front of the stove broke, rendering the whole thing inoperable. An appliance repairman was called, and we were told they could no longer get the needed part for that stove. Of course not. We went shopping for a new stove and found nothing we liked that we could afford. Quite pricey were those new stoves.
Enter MacGyver. I don’t know what Ron found among his hodge podge, but he was able to jerry-rig the innards of that panel and bingo! It worked again. That was about eleven years ago, and that same wonderful stove is still going strong.
So back to my hazardous waste. My good friend Sharon recently told me how she had to take some items to the landfill that were hazardous waste. After unsuccessfully searching for somewhere the items would be accepted, she contacted Lamb Canyon Landfill and discovered they hold a Hazardous Waste drop-off once a month. You can take your items there and they will remove them from your vehicle free of charge. I immediately knew this was the time for me to tackle my cabinet full of toxic substances.
I filled up roughly six boxes of poisonous and otherwise deadly materials. I went online to the landfill’s website, got all the details (or so I thought) and on the appointed day, headed over to the dump. The event was to begin at 9:00 in the morning, but Sharon told me to make sure to get there by 8:30, as the line forms quickly and becomes quite long.
I got there about 8:15, scanned the entrance for instructions as to where exactly I was to go. I only saw 3 cars off to the side of the driveway entering the landfill. They were spaced quite a bit apart, so it did not look like they were in any kind of line. Up ahead were two lanes of cars and trucks, waiting in line. Most had large furniture items or yard and brush waste in their trucks. Many were construction vehicles with their loads enclosed. The line moved slowly. Each vehicle had to pull up to a booth where the road became a scales to weigh the loads. This entire time, I was uneasy, as I didn’t really believe I was in the right spot for my purpose. As I approached the attendant inside the booth, I told him of my reason for being there.
He took my information, printed out a Hazardous Waste receipt, and told me to head over to the Residential section just up ahead. Okay, maybe I am in the right place. Off I went, following the road which led around a couple bends until I reached another line of cars. Again, I waited. It was finally my turn to move up to another attendant, who was directing the cars as to where to go. I told him of my hazmat drop-off. He said, “Oh, that event doesn’t start until 9:00. What time is it now?” I looked at my clock. It was 8:45. I asked if I could just pull over and wait somewhere. He said he had no place for me to park and that I would have to go out and get back in line!!!
It turned out not to be as bad as it could have been. I drove out but didn’t have to drive all the way out. I was able to circle around and get back in the line from whence I came, not too far from where I had been. By this time, it was just a few minutes before 9:00, so I knew by the time I got to the end, I would be legit.
Once at the drop-off location, I popped my trunk and the attendants unloaded everything. I didn’t even have to get out of my car. It was very well organized, other than no signs at the entrance for the hazmat drop-off. All employees were very courteous and helpful. I guess those three cars I saw waiting off to the side at the entrance were there for the same reason I was. Who knew?
When I accomplish a much-postponed chore, it always feels so good. I now have a neat and tidy, cleaned out cabinet, which only contains items I actually use. Maybe next, I’ll tackle the Hodge Podge container!
