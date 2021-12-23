Harv and Ginny Strid celebrated their 76th anniversary with a lovely lunch in the restaurant accompanied by Pat and Lou Syre.
The Strids have lived in Sun Lakes for 33 years.
They were very active in the earlier years, golfing and participating in the Paisano Club and the Friendship Club.
The couple met on a blind date while Harv was in the Navy, and now have three children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
