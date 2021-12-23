Harv and Ginny Strid celebrate their 76th wedding anniversary

Harv Strid (left) and wife Ginny (seated) enjoyed lunch to celebrate their 76th wedding anniversary. They were joined by Pat and Lou Syre.

 Linda Vieira

Harv and Ginny Strid celebrated their 76th anniversary with a lovely lunch in the restaurant accompanied by Pat and Lou Syre.

The Strids have lived in Sun Lakes for 33 years.

They were very active in the earlier years, golfing and participating in the Paisano Club and the Friendship Club.

The couple met on a blind date while Harv was in the Navy, and now have three children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

+2
Behind the curtain of the 2021 Sun Lakes Follies

Behind the curtain of the 2021 Sun Lakes Follies

I served behind the curtain at the Follies as a stagehand and general runner this year and observed the large amount of work required to put one of these things together. And, it was all accomplished on a shortened timeline due to the Covid-related lockdown at the Clubhouse.

The Second Set of Short Subjects

The Second Set of Short Subjects

Note: Often, I don’t have enough material on a given project so I have to resort to short subjects. I really enjoy these efforts and I hope the readers do, as well. Here are three, absolutely unconnected, short articles.

Thank goodness for Bob Allbaugh

Thank goodness for Bob Allbaugh

District 23 Delegate, Bob Allbaugh, was surprised by many of his District residents, Brenda Cochran and Channel 97 with a drive-by golf cart parade on Sunday afternoon, December 12. Cochran, a Sun Lakes resident, is the catalyst behind the new “Thank Goodness” Recognition Program that shines…